Aegon wants to move head office to USA

Insurance company Aegon wants to move its head office to the United States. The insurer announced this today at the presentation of the half -year figures. The company now has a head office at Schiphol.

Aegon has most of his activities in the US. The company is no longer active on the Dutch insurance market after the sale of Aegon Nederland to insurer ASR in 2023.

With the establishment of the head office in the US, Aegon thinks to achieve various benefits. The design of the company could become easier. And the American accounting rules would fit better with the activities of the company, which are 70 percent in the US.

Advantages

After diverting the Dutch insurance branch to ASR, Aegon already moved the legal seat to Bermuda. That means that the company is legally registered there. As a result, it no longer falls under the supervision of De Nederlandsche Bank.

The desired relocation of the head office to the US is now being further elaborated. In December a plan should be submitted to the shareholders. The move would take several years.

After announcing the relocation plans today, the Aegon share rose 7 percent on the AEX stock exchange.

History

Aegon has a long history in the Netherlands. The first precursor of Aegon was founded 1759: ‘De Broederlijk Lovebeurs’, one of the first cooperative funeral associations in the Netherlands.

The name Aegon was created in 1983 after a merger between the insurance companies AGO and Ennia.

