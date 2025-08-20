This article was last updated on August 20, 2025

Dutch dredger of Oord is going to make artificial island at Dubai

The Dutch dredger of Oord has won an assignment for making an artificial island in Dubai. The island will be located just off the coast of Jumeirah.

The island, which will be called Naïa Island and will cover approximately 13 hectares, gets a coastline of 6 kilometers. For this, Van Oord has to spray more than 28 million cubic meters of sand and deposit around 4.3 million tonnes of stone, the company says. Van Oord does this on behalf of investment company Shamal Holding.

“We are honored that we can contribute to this bold step forward in Dubais development of iconic places and pride that we have gained Shamals confidence to help realize this unique project,” says director Govert van Oord.

The dredging company expects the island to be delivered in the first half of 2027. Nothing has been announced about the costs of the project.

Suspicious of bribery

It is not the first time that Van Oord has been doing a big job in Dubai. Earlier the company worked on the two peninsulas in the form of a palm tree and the artificial island group The World off the coast of the city.

The Dutch company is active worldwide and is regularly under fire. For example, last year the Public Prosecution Service announced that it would investigate the dredging company on suspicion of bribery in Kazakhstan, following reports of Follow the Money.

