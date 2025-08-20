This article was last updated on August 20, 2025

Eurovision Song Contest next year in Vienna

The Eurovision Songfestival will be held next year in the Austrian capital Vienna. It is the 70th edition of the annual European song festival.

The final is on Saturday 16 May in the Wiener Stadthalle, the largest concert hall in Vienna. The semi -finals will be held on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May.

Austria won the Songfestival in Basel this year with the song Wasted Love from JJ. The city of Vienna was also hosted in 1967 and 2015 of the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 1966 Udo Jürgens was named the winner with Merci Chérie and in 2014 Conchita Wurst won the festival with Rise Like a Phoenix.

With this, Vienna, together with Copenhagen, Malmö and Stockholm, is in fourth place of cities that most often organized a song festival. Only Dublin, London and Luxembourg have often organized a song festival.

