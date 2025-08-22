This article was last updated on August 22, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Rapper Lil Nas X arrested after attacks agent, walked on the street at night in underpants

The American rapper Lil Nas X was arrested on the street because he attacked a cop, says a spokesperson for the police of Los Angeles.

Lil Nas X, known for the world hit Old Town Road, walked around 6 a.m. in white underpants and cowboy boots on the street in the Studio City district. According to the spokesperson, he was taken to the hospital because of a possible overdose of drugs.

The 26-year-old rapper was transferred a few hours later to the prison in Van Nies, a suburb of Los Angeles. He is stuck on suspicion of the opposing the police.

Montero Lamar Hill, as the rapper is really called, was the first open gay to get a Country Music Association Award for his song Old Town Road. He received two Grammy’s for the song, which was released for the first time in 2018. A year later a remix with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus was published. That version became a big hit as a form of Country Rap, a rare genre in the music industry.

Share article:

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.