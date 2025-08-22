This article was last updated on August 22, 2025

India prohibits online gambling, maximum imprisonment 5 years

The Indian parliament has passed a law that prohibits online gambling. Offering, promoting and financing online games that revolve around money is punishable. Those who are convicted can get a maximum of five years in prison.

Platforms for card games, poker and Fantasy Sports are popular in the Asian country. Often money is played. Especially fantasycricket apps, where players put together their own virtual teams with the names of real cricket players who are going to play a match are loved.

“This law is intended to combat addiction, financial downfall and social need, caused by predatory game platforms that thrive on misleading promises of rapid wealth,” says the Indian government. One in three inhabitants has lost money with online gambling.

Investors disappointed

In the law adopted, an exception is made for e-sports and educational games. The Indian game sector is one of the largest in the world. Trade organizations Salts on regulation and taxing online gambling, instead of a general ban. Many venture capitalists have invested money in this billion -dollar sector. Probably parties in the game sector will try to get an exceptional position for themselves. They may go to court for that.

Problems on the online gambling market play worldwide. In February, the Dutch cabinet took measures to curb the online gambling market. But there is no question of an overall prohibition like in India. However, the minimum age for participation in risky gambling games in the Netherlands has been increased from 18 to 21 years.

Dutch online gambling market

In the Netherlands, Loket Gambling is committed to prevention and reduction of gambling problems and the Gaming Authority (KSA) supervises the Dutch online gambling market. The KSA notes major trouble In the illegal circuit, in which hundreds of millions of euros go around.

