August 22, 2025

Dutch volleyball players start the World Cup with difficult victory over Sweden

The Dutch volleyball players have difficulty started the World Cup in Thailand. Sweden was defeated in Bangkok, but the Orange needed five sets for that: 3-2 (25-27, 25-11, 25-21, 21-25, 15-9).

The Netherlands (FIVB-8) is in a group with Sweden (FIVB-26), Egypt (FIVB-54) and Thailand (FIVB-21). The numbers one and two of the group continue.

Despite the difference in the world ranking, both teams were matched. At Sweden the danger mainly came from captain Anna Haak and especially her sister Isabelle Haak, a top player who is a teammate of Nika Daalderop at Congliano next season.

In the first set, the Orange slipped two set points, after which World Cup debutant Sweden managed to finish it. In the second set, the Netherlands taped out of a different keg. The team of national coach Felix KoSlowski took some points away early and then won with large numbers.

The third set also seemed like an easy prey for Orange, that with Eight World Cup debutants traveled to Thailand. The Netherlands occurred five points, but Sweden fought back and took over the lead on 17-18. Thanks to two excellent blocks on the hard strokes of Isabel Haak, the Orange came to set point and finished it immediately.

The Netherlands, which won twice with 3-0 against Sweden at the European Championships of 2021, then did not continue to push. Marrit Jasper had several times suffered from the Swedish block and with a few happy balls, Sweden forced a fifth set.

In that decisive set, the Netherlands came 5-0 and it turned out that it also needed that margin. Sweden crept closer, but the win went to the Orange. Elles Dambrink became top scorer on the Dutch side with 18 points.

