This article was last updated on August 25, 2025

Medvedev explodes after incident with photographer and loses US Open in the first round

Daniil Medvedev has caused the necessary commotion in his first -round party at the US Open. The 29-year-old Russian argued with the referee, after a photographer ran out of nowhere onto the track.

He eventually lost the match in five sets by Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi: 3-6, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-0, 4-6.

At a 5-4 stand in the third set and match point for Bonzi there was a remarkable incident. Bonzi was able to serve the competition. His first service went wrong, after which a photographer suddenly came onto the job.

Due to the delay, the referee Bonzi again awarded a first service. Medvedev, the former number one of the world that won the tournament in 2021, exploded by this decision.

“People, he wants to leave, he is paid per match, not per hour,” Medvedev grumbled over the referee. The audience in the Louis Armstrong Stadium made so much noise that the party was interrupted for more than five minutes. Bonzi complained that the interruption was the fault of Medvedev and lost control.

Medvedev won the set in the tiebreak and even took the fourth set 6-0. Bonzi, who was shouted by a large part of the audience after the incident with the photographer, still struck in the last set. Medvedev had also lost Wimbledon from Bonzi (number 51 in the world) in the first round of Wimbledon.

“It was insane,” Bonzi said afterwards. “I have never experienced anything like that.”

