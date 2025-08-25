This article was last updated on August 25, 2025

Douwe Egberts comes in American hands

The American beverage manufacturer neatly buys Dr. Pepper. This created a new coffee giant on the international coffee market. The two companies report this in a joint press release.

JDE Peet’s is the parent company of coffee brand Douwe Egberts. Neat Dr. Pepper pays 15.7 billion euros for it.

The American company already has the coffee brands Green Mountain and Lavazza. With the acquisition of JDE Peet’s, Dr. Pepper is considerably expanding his coffee pertoire. In addition to Douwe Egberts, JDE Peet’s also has brands such as L’Or and Senseo.

Soft drinks

When the acquisition is round, Dr Pepper wants to split off the coffee branch from the soft drink branch. In addition to Dr. Pepper, the American company soda brands such as 7UP and Schweppes.

JDE Peets is best known in the Netherlands for Douwe Egberts. The parent company has a listing on the Amsterdam Midkap, the exhibition for medium -sized companies. The market value is almost 13 billion euros. The American drink manufacturer is worth more than three times as much.

Coffee is hot

The coffee price has risen rapidly in the past year. This is partly caused by earlier failed harvests in Brazil. But the main cause is that the global demand for coffee continues to rise, partly because coffee is increasingly drunk in Asia.

This year, JDE Peets had a fight with the supermarkets about the prizes in the supermarkets. This made it difficult for a few weeks to find Douwe Egbertskoffie on the shelves.

What the acquisition of JDE Peets will do with the prices of the coffee in the supermarkets is unclear.

