This article was last updated on August 25, 2025

Memoires Victim Epstein with ‘disturbing new details’ published in October

The memoirs of Virginia Giuffre, one of the women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse and women’s trade, are published in October. Her publisher has announced this. Giuffre put an end to her life in April this year at the age of 41.

According to publisher Alfred A. Knopf, the book “Intimate, disturbing and heartbreaking new details about her time with Epstein, his right hand Ghislaine Maxwell and their many famous friends, including Prince Andrew”.

The publishing house does not want to comment on the content of the book, but does tell AP news agency that “no accusations of abuse by Trump” appear in it. President Trump is under fire around his ties with Epstein. The wealthy businessman was found dead in his cell in 2019 after he was sued for sex trade.

Settlement

Giuffre had met Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000 at Trumps Resort Mar-A-Lago. Giuffre worked there when she was 16. Maxwell would have brought her into contact with Prince Andrew.

The American-Australian sued the British prince Andrew in 2021. Virginia Giuffre, then Roberts, is said to have been sexually abused several times by the prince in 2001, in Houses of Epstein in London, New York and the US Virgin Islands. Prince Andrew has always contradicted the allegations. In 2022 he reached a settlement with Giuffre outside the court.

Since then, Giuffre no longer spoke in public about Prince Andrew. She did work with journalist Amy Wallace on her book Nobody’s Girl, A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice. The book is “thoroughly checked for facts and legally tested,” says the publisher.

According to Knopf, the 400-page manuscript was completed for Giuffre’s death and she had told Amy Wallace in an e-mail, 25 days before her death, that it was her “sincere wish” that the memoirs were published “regardless of her circumstances”.

“This book is crucial, because it sheds light on the structural abuses that make international trade in vulnerable people possible,” writes Giuffre. “In the case of my death, I want Nobody’s girl to be released. I believe that the book can influence many lives and start necessary discussions about this serious injustice.”

Hit

After a traffic accident on 24 March in Australia, Giuffre ended up in the hospital. On Instagram She wrote that she was hit by a school bus in her car, that she had suffered from serious kidney failure and only a few days to live.

That message raised many questions. According to the police in Perth, there had only been a “small collision” with a school bus and reports about injuries had not been given the police.

The e-mail to Wallace was sent on 1 April. Giuffre was found dead on April 25 on her farm in Western Australia.

