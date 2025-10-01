“Gaza peace plan and Israel becoming an untouchable country for the world”

This article was last updated on October 1, 2025

“A new peace plan regarding Gaza has been announced through the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump. It is being said that this plan, jointly proposed by President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, has been designed to end military conflict in Gaza and establish long-term peace in the region. The central objective of this new so called peace plan is to make Gaza ‘free from terrorism’ and extremism so that it poses no threat to neighbouring countries and reconstruction and development work can begin there. Under this proposed plan, Israel will gradually withdraw its army from Gaza, provided both sides—Israel and Hamas—accept the plan. It has been stated that within 72 hours of both sides publicly agreeing to the plan, all hostages will be released. According to the proposed agreement, after the release of hostages held by Hamas, Israel will also release nearly 250 Palestinian prisoners along with several hundred other arrested residents of Gaza. Additionally, a temporary international governing board will be formed in Gaza, to be chaired by Donald Trump himself. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair will also be included in this board. As per the peace plan, Hamas members who pledge to live peacefully will be granted amnesty, while others will be offered safe exit or the option to settle in any willing country.”

There is no unanimity among Muslim countries regarding the peace plan being imposed on the people of Gaza by the United States and Israel. Several pro-American Muslim nations, such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Indonesia, and Pakistan, have supported these peace efforts, while countries like Iran and Turkey consider this plan to be “incomplete” and insufficient in safeguarding the rights of Palestinians. These countries believe that the plan limits Palestinian autonomy and restricts the role of Hamas. Iran’s stance is that it supports a “just, balanced, and lasting solution” and that any plan concerning Gaza and Palestine must not ignore the wishes and aspirations of the Palestinian people. Iran has described the plan as “shocking” and an “attempt at forcibly displacing Palestinians.” Meanwhile, several Arab nations have also expressed doubts about the sustainability of this U.S.-led process. According to Netanyahu, this plan will serve his war objectives. Its implementation would ensure the return of hostages, the dismantling of Hamas’s military capabilities, and the elimination of any future threat from Gaza. He also warned that if Hamas rejects this agreement, “Israel will act on its own,” implying that it may intensify its military campaign.

“In such a situation, a big question arises: why did Netanyahu, who is accused of the Gaza genocide and of ignoring global calls for peace in Gaza, suddenly agree to this new peace plan? To understand this, we need to look at the recent session of the United Nations General Assembly. In fact, at the UN General Assembly in New York a strange scene unfolded a few days ago. As soon as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stood up to deliver his speech at this most prominent international platform, the majority of the world’s countries boycotted his address. In this assembly of 193 member states, representatives and diplomats from hundreds of countries left their seats and walked out of the hall, leaving a large part of the assembly nearly empty. At that moment, signs of distress and discomfort were clearly visible on Netanyahu’s face. Undoubtedly, this scene symbolized the global disagreement and outrage against Israel’s current aggressive policies, especially its on-going military campaign in Gaza and the resulting mass killings. The wider implications of this incident also need to be understood, as they raise critical questions concerning international law, morality, politics, and the future global order in relation to Israel and Netanyahu. During Netanyahu’s speech, it was not just the Arab, Muslim, and African representatives who walked out, but also numerous diplomats from European and Western countries who left the hall in protest. This boycott, in reality, signals Israel’s growing isolation on international platforms and reflects a situation where Israel is being seen in the eyes of the world as a kind of ‘untouchable.’”

“Netanyahu has now established himself as the world’s most notorious ‘criminal’ head of state, protected by America, and as a disgraced leader. He is accused of committing genocide and war crimes in the Gaza war. This man ordered multiple bombings on hungry people standing in food lines, on hospitals, and on refugee camps. The International Court has already issued an arrest warrant against him. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant against Netanyahu, accusing him of ‘war crimes’ and ‘crimes against humanity.’ These charges include using starvation as a weapon, orchestrating the killing of civilians, persecution, and other inhumane acts. Legally, Netanyahu can be detained during visits to any of the 125 member states of the International Court. Meanwhile, as he keeps his vulture’s gaze fixed on occupying Gaza and Palestinian land, several major countries around the world are dealing him blow after blow. For instance, the very Palestine that Israel refuses to recognize as an independent nation has in recent times been recognized as such by several Western nations, including France, the UK, Canada, and Australia.”

Actually, in the past few days, the incident of most countries of the world boycotting Netanyahu’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly not only forced him to accept Trump’s proposed new peace plan, but the recognition of Palestine as a nation by several major Western countries also proved to be a major setback for him. In fact, through his genocidel policies, Netanyahu was moving Israel in the direction of becoming an outcast nation in the eyes of the world. Contact: tjafri1@gmail.com

