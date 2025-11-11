England beat physical Fiji to extend winning run

Quilter Nations Series

England (14) 38

Tries Cowan-Dickie, Feyi-Waboso, Genge, George, Arundell, Itoje Cons: F Smith 4

Fiji (13) 18

Tries: Ikanivere 2, Muntz Pen: Muntz

England scored four second-half tries to see off a tough Fiji side in their second autumn international.

The victory extends Steve Borthwick’s side’s winning run to nine games and backs up their win over Australia last Saturday.

England opened the scoring through Luke Cowan-Dickie before Fiji responded with tries by Tevita Ikanivere and Caleb Muntz.

Fly-half Muntz missed both conversions but nailed a penalty to take the visitors further clear before Immanuel Feyi-Waboso crossed.

Ellis Genge and Ikanivere then traded scores to spark an entertaining second half at Allianz Stadium.

Once again England’s bench delivered in the second half after five forwards were rolled on with the score at 21-18.

Replacements Jamie George and Henry Arundell, who showed his scintillating pace, finished off tries to take the hosts clear.

Those scores came either side of Fiji scrum-half Simi Kuruvoli spilling the ball when attempting to score.

England captain Maro Itoje, who also came off the bench, grabbed the final try.

Borthwick’s side now face New Zealand next Saturday in their toughest test on paper this autumn.

