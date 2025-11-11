Wallabies humiliated in Italy as ill-discipline and errors gift advantage to hosts

Italy 26 Australia 19

The Wallabies last visited Italy three years ago, with the loss in Florence ultimately costing coach Dave Rennie his job. This year, a 26-19 defeat has cost the Wallabies something else, precious momentum for Australian rugby that was so hard won after the disastrous 2023 World Cup.

The historic victory against South Africa in Ellis Park and the resounding win in the third Test against the British and Irish Lions seemed desperately far away in the cold air of Udine in northern Italy.

The Wallabies arrived into Udine and were shown warm hospitality from a city delighted to host their Australian visitors. That hospitality ended as soon as the Wallabies entered the stadium, however. They faced a relentless and determined Italian team that punished Australian indiscipline ruthlessly. The Wallabies conceded 13 penalties to the Italians’ seven and also lost Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii to a yellow card.

There was cruel irony that the two Italian try scorers, Louis Lynagh and Monty Ioane, were both Australian-qualified. They were just two parts of an Italian team that showed aggression in defence and adventure in attack. Paolo Garbisi was also lethal with the boot, kicking four penalties and two conversions. It proved easily enough to beat the Wallabies.

The last time the Wallabies lost in Italy, it was considered a shock. To describe this Italian win in the same terms would be disrespectful to a better team on the night.

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.