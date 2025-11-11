Springboks win in Paris despite De Jager red card

Quilter Nations Series

France (14) 17

Tries: Penaud 2 Cons: Ramos 2 Pen: Ramos

South Africa (13) 32

Tries: Reinach, Esterhuizen, Williams, Feinberg-Mngomezulu Cons: Feinberg-Mngomezulu 3 Pens: Feinberg-Mngomezulu 2

World champions South Africa completed another memorable victory over France in Paris despite playing for more than half of their autumn international at Stade de France with 14 men. I

Another close finish looked likely but South Africa gained momentum from Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s second-half yellow card and surged to victory.

France led 14-13 at the end of a breathless first half which included Damian Penaud becoming France’s all-time leading try-scorer with the first of his two scores, a brilliant individual reply by South Africa scrum-half Cobus Reinach and a red card for Springboks lock Lood de Jager.

De Jager made shoulder contact with the head of France full-back Thomas Ramos and was sent off by referee Angus Gardner just before half-time.

Ramos, who had brilliantly created and converted both of Penaud’s tries, added a second-half penalty to stretch France’s lead to four points but, crucially, South Africa remained in touch.

Winger Bielle-Biarrey was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on and, almost immediately, South Africa led for the first time when Andre Esterhuizen touched down from a rolling maul.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, on the occasion of his 100th cap, was replaced at half-time but barked encouragement to his team-mates from the touchline and watched late tries from Grant Williams and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu secure a superb Test victory.

Earlier on Saturday, Italy completed their second consecutive win against Australia, having lost all previous 18 meetings between the two nations.

Louis Lynagh, the Italy-born son of Wallabies legend Michael Lynagh, and Australia-born Monty Ioane scored Italy’s tries in the 26-19 victory in Udine.

