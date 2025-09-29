South Africa thump Argentina to go top of the rugby championships

This article was last updated on September 29, 2025

Tries: Feinberg-Mngomezulu 3, Du Toit 2, Marx, Van den Berg, Libbok Cons: Feinberg-Mngomezulu 8 Pens: Feinberg-Mngomezulu 2

Argentina 30 (23)

Tries: Chocobares, Albornoz, Penalty Cons: Carreras 2 Pens: Carreras 3

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu broke the South Africa record for points scored in a Test with 37 in a bonus-point 67-30 win over Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Victory in Durban took the Springboks one point clear at the top of the table, after I New Zealand beat Australia earlier on Saturday to briefly go top.

The Springboks face Argentina at Twickenham on 4 October in their final game, after New Zealand meet Australia in Perth.

Fly-half Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored three tries, converted eight of South Africa’s nine tries and kicked two penalties to beat the previous record of 35 points set by Percy Montgomery against Namibia in 2007.

This was a vibe. I am very happy,” said the 23-year-old.

“We just wanted to play good rugby – put the work we have done in training into the game.”

Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored two tries in the first half, but the hosts led by only two points at half-time.

Malcolm Marx scored South Africa’s other first-half try, but Argentina countered with a score from Santiago Chocobares, who walked the ball between the posts after an inexplicable mistake from winger Cheslin Kolbe, and a penalty try.

Fly-half Santiago Carreras added a conversion and three penalties to keep Argentina in contention.

But South Africa pulled away in the second half as Kolbe, Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Morne van den Berg and Manie Libbok went over in front of a raucous 45,000-strong crowd.

A bonus-point win next week would secure South Africa a third Rugby Championship in its current format, but they will win the title if Australia beat New Zealand.

