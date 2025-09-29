England defeated a keen Canadian team in the World Cup final

This article was last updated on September 29, 2025

Women’s Rugby World Cup final

Canada (8) 13

Tries: Hogan-Rochester 2 Pen: De Goede

England (21) 33

Tries: Kildunne, Cokayne, Matthews 2, Ward Cons: Harrison 4

England produced a dominant performance to defeat Canada at Twickenham and win the Women’s Rugby World Cup for a third time.

In front of a record women’s rugby crowd of 81,885, the Red Roses, who had lost the previous two finals to New Zealand, laid that ghost to rest with an assured display built on their power up front and ferocious defence.

The defeat by the Black Ferns in the previous World Cup final three years ago remains England’s last loss as they extended their record winning run to 33

Having conceded an early score to Asia Hogan-Rochester, the hosts and tournament favourites responded through a sensational solo score by Ellie Kildunne.

Hooker Amy Cokayne and Alex Matthews then crossed as John Mitchell’s side took control of the final, with Sophie de Goede converting a penalty to keep Canada within two scores.

Abbie Ward grabbed the first try of the second half before Hogan-Rochester bagged her second score.

However, Matthews’ second try from close range after brave defence sealed the game for the Red Roses.

Canada, who came into the final 95% of the way towards their million-dollar fundraising goal entitled ‘Mission: Win Rugby World Cup’ – which was set up to help them compete with the world’s best-funded teams

Canada defeated New Zealand to reach the final

However, on the biggest stage when it mattered most, Mitchell’s team outperformed the world’s number two ranked side to become world champions for the first time since 2014 – when they also defeated Canada.

The result caps a memorable year for women’s sport in England after football’s Lionesses retained their European title at Euro 2025 in July.

This week, Rugby Canada stated, the women’s players “did everything this calendar year”, they could expect to earn 12,000 Canadian dollars (£6,420) from the national body.

The Rugby Football Union committed a combined £28.7m to its national teams – men and women – in its most recent annual report. Rugby Canada’s equivalent figure was less than a sixth of that at £4.5m.

Canada’s domestic rugby scene is tiny compared to England’s, limited to a university scene and disparate clubs across a vast nation.

Including kids, coaches and officials, there are only 41,202 registered participants in Canadian rugby – enough to fill only half of Allianz Stadium.

The team’s World Cup preparation plans – nothing too fancy, mainly more time together in a centralised camp – were beyond the federation’s finances.

Rugby Canada’s C$2.6m (£1.4m) backing had to be supplemented by a million-dollar fundraising drive, titled Mission: Win Rugby World Cup, to cover the costs.

Donations have come in from community rugby clubs, former players, new supporters, and big backers. The Tragically Hip – long-standing alt-rock legends in Canada – raised C$30,000 (£16,000) through sales of a special T-shirt.

It is inspiring underdog stuff. But the funding gap still yawns wide.

On the pitch though, the difference is marginal.

Canadian Captain De Goede received Best Player of the Rugby World Cup 2025

