Argentina too good for whales

Autumn Nations Series

Wales (14) 28

Tries: T Williams, Lake, Morgan, Murray Cons: Edwards 3, Evans

Argentina (31) 52

Tries: Delgado, Prisciantelli 2, Benitez Cruz, M Carreras, Delguy, Grondona, Cons: S Carreras 7 Pen: Carreras

New Wales head coach Steve Tandy’s reign began with a heavy defeat as Argentina powered to a record win in a match of 11 tries at Principality Stadium.

It was a 10th successive home defeat for Wales, who also lost inspirational captain Jac Morgan to what Tandy later revealed was a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Flanker Morgan suffered the problem in the act of scoring one of Wales’ four tries, while number eight Aaron Wainwright was also forced off.

Argentina crossed for seven tries, with fly-half Geronimo Prisciantelli’s double supplemented by scores from prop Pedro Delgado, scrum-half Simon Benitez Cruz, wings Mateo Carreras and Bautista Delguy and replacement Santiago Grondona, while full-back Santiago Carreras kicked 17 points.

It is the most points Argentina have scored against Wales and a record margin of victory.

Wales responded with tries from scrum-half Tomos Williams, hooker Dewi Lake, Morgan and full-back Blair Murray.

Wales centre Ben Thomas was shown a costly a first-half yellow card for kicking out at Argentina flanker Pablo Matera and can count himself lucky not to have been shown red for the reckless act.

The second half also saw the international rugby return of Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit after a two-year absence.

In front of a crowd of 50,185, Argentina’s victory should be no surprise after they arrived in Cardiff as firm favourites.

Los Pumas were ranked sixth in the world prior to the game, six places higher than Wales.

Argentina enjoyed some outstanding performances in the Rugby Championship, including historic victories over Australia and New Zealand.

Felipe Contepomi’s battle-hardened matchday squad also had 944 caps

