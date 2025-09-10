This article was last updated on September 10, 2025

Short strike KLM soil staff passed

Ground staff of KLM laid the work for two hours this morning. The strike made around 27,000 travelers. Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., people who, among others, stopped and unloading luggage, drag aircraft and travelers.

According to a reporter who was on site, the delays seemed to be better than expected.

Trade unions FNV and CNV supported the strike because they are dissatisfied with the collective agreement agreement that concluded three other, smaller trade unions. FNV is mainly dissatisfied with the wage increase that was agreed in the agreement, but the trade union also wants a better arrangement for heavy work, and more fixed jobs for ground staff.

CNV director Souleiman Amallah would have preferred to see it differently. “KLM could have prevented this strike 10 months ago, now we are here and that is unfortunately at the expense of passengers and the operation, but it is important that there is a fair distribution between pilots, cabin crew and ground staff.”

Impact

Those 14,000 land employees at Schiphol are responsible for loading and unloading luggage and freight, dragging aircraft, security. They also help passengers at the airport or work at the technical check. Without staff, no planes can leave or land.

“We all ensure that the plane goes up in the air. If the pilot is not on board, we will not fly and also not if we do not put kerosene in it,” says one of the strikers.

Ground staff also wants to lay the work nipple next Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. According to KLM, the impact of the strike is therefore great.

According to a spokesperson, the airline is preparing a logistics puzzle that can take several days: “First of all, we are working hard to book all passengers, so that they arrive at their destination as quickly as possible,” says KLM. “In addition, the availability of our colleagues who work on the flights and, for example, the devices themselves.”

Prohibited

That impact on air traffic was the reason why the judge put a stop twice before the strikes. The trade unions wanted in June 24 hours lay down the work and at the beginning of July 8 hours. KLM stepped to the judge and he put a line through it.

According to the judge, the action would be too drastic due to all the safety problems that can arise at Schiphol. The planned strike fell during the busy holiday period and was close to the NATO summit in The Hague. According to FNV, Schiphol and KLM have had enough time this time to prepare.

