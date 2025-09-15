Staggering viewership for 2025 women’s World Cup

This article was last updated on September 15, 2025

The tournament, hosted in England, is proving a major hit with audiences as part of a remarkable summer of women’s sport.

Figures show that the tournament has reached 7.1m viewers on TV across the opening stages.

And it is also attracting major audiences on social media.

The response to the Women’s Rugby World Cup so far has been phenomenal. These figures reflect not only the growing appetite for the women’s game, but also the impact of and commitment to telling these stories in fresh, creative and digitally accessible ways.

All four quarter-finals, including England’s clash with Scotland, will be broadcast on TSN

TSN Canada has broadcast all the games supported with articles.

