The shortest managerial stints in soccer

This article was last updated on September 15, 2025

Erik ten Hag's 62-day reign as manager of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen ranks as one of the shortest managerial stints in modern football.

The former Manchester United boss oversaw just three competitive matches with Leverkusen – winning one game, losing in his second, and drawing his final game.

Following his departure Leverkusen manager director Simon Rolfes said: “Building a new and successful team with this set-up is not feasible.”

Only one permanent Premier League manager has had a shorter permanent spell in charge of a club than Ten Hag’s stay in Germany.

Les Reed’s 40 days in charge of Charlton across November and December 2006 was the shortest. Reed picked up four points from his seven league matches.

Outside of the top-flight, there have been even shorter managerial spells.

In 2007, Leroy Rosenior spent 10 minutes in charge of Torquay United. Shortly after replacing Keith Curle as manager, the club was taken over by new owners and opted for a different manager to Rosenior.

In June 1984, Dave Bassett departed Wimbledon to manage Crystal Palace. Four days later, Bassett reversed his decision and returned to Plough Lane.

During their non-league days in July 2009, Cambridge United were managed by Martin Ling for eight days before he resigned following an argument with then chairman George Rolls.

