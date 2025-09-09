This article was last updated on September 9, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Israel carries out air raid on Hamas leaders in Qatarese capital Doha

The Israeli Air Force has carried out an attack on Hamas leaders in the Qatarese capital Doha. Several explosions have been reported in the city.

Israeli media writing that Khalil Al-Hayya, one of the leaders of Hamas, was attacked. It is still unclear where the explosions were and how great the damage is. Nor is nothing known about dead or injured.

“The members of the Hamas leadership who have now been attacked gave the activities of the terror organization for years and are directly responsible for the massacre of October 7 and the war against the state of Israel,” write the Israeli forces in a statement.

‘Cowardly attack’

Qatar has strongly condemned the “cowardly attack” and speaks of a violation of international law. An Israeli official states to Reuters news agency that Qatar was informed in advance. The US President Trump would also have agreed to the attack.

Hamas leaders have been living in Doha for years. There are also regular conversations in the city about the war with Israel and a possible ceasefire. Al Jazeera, established in Qatar, writes that the Hamas leadership was gathered to talk about an American proposal for a ceasefire when they were attacked.

Share article:

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.