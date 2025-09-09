This article was last updated on September 9, 2025

KLM will scrap more than a hundred flights tomorrow due to a strike

KLM has canceled more than a hundred flights for tomorrow due to a strike from the ground staff. As a result, at least 27,000 travelers are hit, the airline says. KLM also expects there to be delays. And they can continue working two to three days after the strike.

“We will rebook all passengers that are hit as quickly as possible to the next available flight,” says a spokesperson. It is mainly about flights within Europe.

The work will be deposited tomorrow morning between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. These include people who, among others, consult and unload, drag planes and travel to travelers. The work break was last week announced. Trade unions FNV and CNV are not satisfied with a collective agreement that KLM has concluded with three other, smaller trade unions.

FNV is mainly dissatisfied with the wage increase that was agreed in the agreement. The trade union also wants a better arrangement for heavy work and more fixed jobs.

“Ground staff sometimes feels like a second -class employee,” says a spokesperson. He points to the allocation of bonuses for the KLM top, while the ground staff is left behind.

Next Wednesday will follow a work break of four hours.

