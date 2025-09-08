Scotland meet England in last eight after Canada loss

This article was last updated on September 8, 2025

Tries: Hunt, penalty try, Tuttosi 2, Kassil, DeMerchant Cons: De Goede 3, Tessier

Scotland (5) 19

Tries: Lloyd, Gallagher, McGhie Cons: Nelson 2

Scotland will face a Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against hosts England after Canada checked their momentum in a compelling contest in Exeter.

The Scots were riding high after victories over Wales and Fiji guaranteed a last-eight berth, and competed admirably against the world number two side, before eventually succumbing to a defeat that ensured Canada secured top spot in Pool B.

Score from prop McKinley Hunt, hooker Emily Tuttosi and a penalty try carved out a 14-point advantage at the break, with Rhona Lloyd responding for the Scots.

Evie Gallagher scored a superb try to bring Scotland back within a score early in the second half but a second effort from Tuttosi and scores from Brittany Kassil and Olivia DeMerchant extinguished any Scottish hopes of a fightback, albeit Francesca McGhie crossed for a late consolation.

Scotland knew they would face the winner of the Pool A clash later on Saturday between England and Australia and the hosts posted a record 47-7 win.

That means the two home nations will play next Sunday in Bristol

