Scotland meet England in last eight after Canada loss

This article was last updated on September 8, 2025
Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Canada (19) 40
Tries: Hunt, penalty try, Tuttosi 2, Kassil, DeMerchant Cons: De Goede 3, Tessier
Scotland (5) 19
Tries: Lloyd, Gallagher, McGhie Cons: Nelson 2
Scotland will face a Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against hosts England after Canada checked their momentum in a compelling contest in Exeter.
The Scots were riding high after victories over Wales and Fiji guaranteed a last-eight berth, and competed admirably against the world number two side, before eventually succumbing to a defeat that ensured Canada secured top spot in Pool B.
Score from prop McKinley Hunt, hooker Emily Tuttosi and a penalty try carved out a 14-point advantage at the break, with Rhona Lloyd responding for the Scots.
Evie Gallagher scored a superb try to bring Scotland back within a score early in the second half but a second effort from Tuttosi and scores from Brittany Kassil and Olivia DeMerchant extinguished any Scottish hopes of a fightback, albeit Francesca McGhie crossed for a late consolation.
Scotland knew they would face the winner of the Pool A clash later on Saturday between England and Australia and the hosts posted a record 47-7 win.
That means the two home nations will play next Sunday in Bristol
Be the first to comment