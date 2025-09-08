Prime Minister Carney on the passing of the Honourable Ken Dryden

This article was last updated on September 8, 2025

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the Honourable Ken Dryden last night, a Canadian hockey legend and Hall of Famer, public servant, and inspiration.

Ken was a six-time Stanley Cup champion, five-time Vezina Trophy winner, Minister of Social Development, and dedicated parliamentarian.

He was the reason I became a goalie, although I never mastered his ability to lean on his stick, let alone keep the puck out of the net.

His return to university at the height of his playing career taught the importance of balance in life. His post-hockey career demonstrated the value of public service, including his early leadership and advocacy for national, affordable child care. Few Canadians have given more, or stood taller, for our country.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my deepest condolences to Ken’s family, his teammates, his colleagues, and all Canadians who mourn the loss of a remarkable citizen.

Ken Dryden was Big Canada. And he was Best Canada. May he rest in peace.

