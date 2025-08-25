Argentina shock All Blacks at home for a great win

This article was last updated on August 25, 2025

Tries: Gonzalez, Garcia Cons: Carreras 2 Pens: Albornoz, Mallia, Carreras 3

New Zealand 23 (13)

Tries: Proctor, Newell, Taukei’aho Con: McKenzie Pens: B Barrett, McKenzie

Argentina secured their first ever home victory over New Zealand as they beat the All Blacks 29-23 in front of a raucous crowd in Buenos Aires.

Juan Martin Gonzalez and Gonzalo Garcia scored tries either side of the break for Argentina, while there were 13 crucial points from the boot of Santiago Carreras.

Billy Proctor, Fletcher Newell and Samisoni Taukei’aho went over for New Zealand. However, they were left to rue an ill-disciplined performance that saw three players sent to the sin-bin – including two in the space of three minutes shortly before the break.

Damian McKenzie’s last-minute penalty at least secured a losing bonus point for the visitors, who top the Rugby Championship table with six points from two games.

The Pumas finally broke their home duck against the All Blacks at the 16th attempt, 40 years after their first official Test on home soil against New Zealand in 1985.

It is their fourth win in total in the 41 Tests between the two, with their previous victories against New Zealand coming in a Tri Nations game in Sydney in 2020 [during the Covid-19 pandemic], in the 2022 Rugby Championship in Christchurch, and last year’s Rugby Championship in Wellington.

