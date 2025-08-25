Pacific nations cup, Ardron scores 4 tries as Canada beats the US,

This article was last updated on August 25, 2025

Backrower Tyler Ardron scored four tries to mark his return to test rugby from a four-year absence to lead Canada to a surprise 34-20 win over the United States in the opening match of rugby's Pacific Nations Cup

Backrower Tyler Ardron scored four tries to mark his return to test rugby from a four-year absence to lead Canada to a surprising 34-20 win over the United States in the opening match of the Pacific Nations Cup at Calgary, Alberta.

Ardron led Canada to the 2015 and 2019 World Cups but has been absent from his national side since 2021, during which Canada missed out on the 2023 World Cup and dropped out of the top 20 world rankings for the first time.

With a new head coach in place — Australian-born Steve Meehan — the 34-year-old Ardron answered a call to return and on Friday secured his 39th cap as Canada began its campaign to qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Prior to Friday’s win, Canada had lost 14 of its last 15 tests against the United States. Now, it has taken a major step towards World Cup qualification.

Later, Tonga led 20-6 at halftime and went on to beat Samoa 30-16 in the Tonga capital Nuku’alofa.

The top three teams from the Pacific Nations Cup apart from Fiji and Japan who already have qualified will advance to the next World Cup. The last-place team will go to a qualifying playoff.

The Pacific Nations Cup involves Fiji, Japan, Canada, the United States, Samoa and Tonga.

Ardron had a hat-trick by halftime Friday as Canada surprised the United States with its new fast-paced heads-up style based around an excellent lineout and tight-knit forward pack. Canada’s phase play from quickly recycled ball and strong pick and go running was hard to counter.

“We talked a lot in sport about finding things that matter,” Canada captain Lucas Rumball said. “It really mattered to us today.

“That was the focus of the game, just making it matter: every minute, every tackle, every pass, everything and I think we really showed it out there today.”

Ardron’s first try came after three minutes, another from a brilliant cross-kick by fullback Peter Nelson from a quick penalty and a third in the 37th minute as the teams went to halftime locked at 17-17.

