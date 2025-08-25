 Israel: The biggest enemy of humanity.

This article was last updated on August 25, 2025

By Tanveer Jafri

At the beginning of August 2025, the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu approved a plan to take full control of Gaza City. After Israel’s Security Cabinet gave its approval on August 8, the Israeli army started a new military operation in Gaza. This operation, called “Gideon’s Chariots II”, involves calling back about 60,000 reserve soldiers and extending the service of another 20,000 soldiers. It is considered the first phase of an attack on Gaza City. According to Israel’s plan, thousands of Palestinians from northern Gaza could be moved towards the south. To carry this out, Israeli forces (IDF) have already entered some outer areas of Gaza City. Israel says the purpose of this action is to disarm Hamas completely, remove its leaders from Gaza, free the hostages held by Hamas, and make the Gaza Strip entirely free of weapons. However, many around the world see this as an Israeli attempt to occupy Gaza. The UN Human Rights Chief condemned the action as an “illegal occupation” and demanded stop it immediately. Amnesty International also called it “shameful,” saying it would only strengthen Israel’s military control of Gaza. Even Israel’s allies, including the United States and Britain, have expressed deep concern and called the move illegal. But the Netanyahu government is ignoring global criticism and moving ahead with its mission to establish military control over Gaza. Under this plan, Israel would retain key security control of Gaza, including its borders, airspace, and access to the sea.

On the other side, even within the Israeli army there is no agreement on this plan. Many senior IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) officers are opposing it. They believe that this plan could exhaust soldiers who are already struggling in the on-going war, and it could also isolate Israel on the international stage. Only Prime Minister Netanyahu considers this operation necessary. In fact, inside Israel, Netanyahu’s “dangerous idea” is being seen as an attempt to gain political advantage among extremists. On the other hand, the Palestinians see this plan as an effort to completely capture Gaza and destroy the possibility of a Palestinian state. According to UN reports, this has been described as a humanitarian disaster, because it will not only lead to large-scale displacement but also cause many deaths, along with massive destruction of Gaza’s basic infrastructure. Hamas has called it a “genocide,” saying that it will make the war even longer. Meanwhile, the Palestinians are describing it as part of Israel’s “expansionist” policy, linked to the building of new settlements in the West Bank.

It is important to note that more than five lakh (500,000) Palestinians live in Gaza City. Because of the Israeli military operations against Hamas, these people are already suffering from hunger and displacement, creating a major humanitarian crisis. Now, the situation has turned into a famine. Amid this crisis, Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant (here referred to as Israel Katz in some reports), has threatened that if Hamas does not give up its weapons and release all hostages, Israel will “destroy” the entire Gaza City. His statement, made at a time when Israel’s control over Gaza is being criticized internationally and strongly opposed even within Israel, clearly shows bad intentions of the government towards Gaza. In the past, Israel’s military actions have already destroyed Palestinian cities like Rafah and Beit Hanoun. Currently, in Gaza alone, more than five lakh people are facing extreme conditions of hunger, shortage of resources, and risk of death. Almost one-third of Gaza’s population about 6.41 lakh (641,000) people — could face severe humanitarian crisis. It is estimated that, by June 2026, around 1.32 lakh (132,000) children under the age of five could be at risk of death. According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, since October 7, 2023, nearly 62,192 people have already been killed. Among them, 271 people including 112 children died specifically due to hunger and malnutrition.

In the middle of these terrible circumstances, Israel’s Netanyahu government, in the name of freeing hostages and disarming Hamas, is actually attempting a forceful occupation of Gaza and even threatening to “destroy” Gaza city. This clearly shows that Israel, which is already occupying Palestinian land, is not only following its policy of expansion but is also moving forward toward its long-term goal of creating a “Greater Israel.” Just a few days ago, Iran dealt a strong blow to Israel, and when Israel felt that Iran’s military action was putting its very existence in danger, it quickly agreed to a ceasefire. But the same Israel is now, once again, trying to drive away the famine‑stricken, homeless, and unarmed Palestinians from Gaza, and is pushing the situation toward another big war. This makes it clear that at this time, Israel and especially Netanyahu’s government has become one of the biggest enemies of humanity in the world. Contact: tjafri1@gmail.com

