This article was last updated on August 18, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

‘Multiple interested parties for bankrupt potato company Cêlavíta’

Several companies have already reported that are interested in a takeover of the bankrupt Cêlavíta. That says curator Frans Aartsen. “We still have to see how serious that interest is, but I have good hope for the possibilities of a restart.” He keeps secret which companies are interested.

Last week Cêlavíta went bankrupt. The company, founded in 1967, had been suffering from financial problems for a long time. Cêlavíta supplied pre -cut potatoes and seasoned potato wedges to supermarkets, hotels and restaurants.

In the event of a bankruptcy, a judge always appoints a curator. That is an external person, often a lawyer specialized in bankruptcy law. That curator must then see how creditors can get part of their money back and whether there are buyers for a company.

Dismissal

The staff of Cêlavíta has been told that it will be fired because of the bankruptcy. According to the curator, it concerns 171 people who were employed. The payment of their wages will be taken over by that dismissal for a maximum of the next six weeks by the UWV benefits agency. In addition to the permanent staff, flex workers were also active.

There are currently no more potato products made in the factory in Wezep. There is also no more stock from which can be supplied. Jumbo announced last week that the range of Cêlavíta products at the supermarket chain has been small for a long time. Jumbo says it has private brand products as an alternative.

Today, Albert Heijn says to be expected a short break in the delivery of cooled potatoes. “From the end of this week we expect to be on our normal availability again,” said a spokesperson.

According to Margreet Pasman from trade union FNV, the bankruptcy did not come as a surprise. “Even for the people who worked there. It has been worse for some time. But it is very painful.” According to Pasman, the factory was outdated and there was overdue maintenance.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.