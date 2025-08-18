All Blacks beat Pumas to go top of world rankings

New Zealand held off a second-half fightback to beat Argentina 41-24 in their Rugby Championship opener and return to the top of the world rankings for the first time in four years.

Winger Sevu Reece and substitute hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho each scored two tries for the All Blacks who replace world champions South Africa, who were beaten 38-22 by Australia in Johannesburg, as the number one team in the world.

The visitors were 10-0 ahead inside the opening 10 minutes in Cordoba thanks to Beauden Barrett’s penalty and Reece’s first try.

Pumas winger Rodrigo Isgro went over to reduce the deficit to three points, but quickfire tries from Ardie Savea, Cortez Ratima and Reece again put New Zealand 31-10 ahead at the break.

Argentina launched a spirited recovery after the break, with Tomas Albornoz powering over 11 minutes after the restart.

And when Billy Proctor was sent to the sin bin, Joaquin Oviedo’s try reduced the deficit to seven points and raised hopes of a famous comeback win.

But substitute Taukei’aho snuffed out those hopes with two tries in the final 12 minutes to seal an All Blacks victory.

“We talked about starting well and I think we did that. We finished the second half quite strong – it was a bit of a statement there,” said All Blacks captain Scott Barrett.

“In the second half we were a little bit slow and probably a little bit of indiscipline fed their game, which was disappointing and allowed the crowd to get in behind them.

“They threw a lot of punches at us and I’m pleased the guys who finished the game were able to win some arm wrestles, get some territory and most importantly come away with a good win.”

The defeat extends Argentina’s winless record on home soil against New Zealand to 15 matches.

The two sides meet again in Buenos Aires on Saturday.