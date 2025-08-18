Australia come from 22-0 down to beat South Africa

Australia came from 22-0 down to beat world champions South Africa 38-22 in Johannesburg in the opening match of the Rugby Championship.

Joe Schmidt’s side appeared to be on their way towards a chastening defeat a quarter of the way through the game but rallied in remarkable fashion to claim their first victory at Ellis Park since 1963.

The Springboks dominated the opening 20 minutes and estabished a commanding lead courtesy of tries from Kurt-Lee Arendse, Andre Esterhuizen and captain Siya Kolisi.

However, the Wallabies – playing for the first time since their 2-1 series defeat by the British and Irish Lions – began to take control at the breakdown, with captain Harry Wilson hugely influential and capping a fine display with two tries.

Dylan Pietsch, Max Jorgensen and Joseph Suaalii also crossed for the visitors before Tom Wright’s superb solo try rounded off one of Australia’s greatest Test wins.