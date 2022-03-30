Police search for missing Toronto man Tien Dang

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Tien Dang, 24, was last seen on Monday, March 28, 2022, in the Queen Street East and Victoria Street area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
