Police search for missing Toronto man Tien Dang

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Tien Dang, 24, was last seen on Monday, March 28, 2022, in the Queen Street East and Victoria Street area.

He is described as 5'2", medium build, short black hair, goatee, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, blue coat, black pants and black and white shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.