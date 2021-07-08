17 member nations put themselves forward as host of white ball cricket events.

Pakistan and US submit proposals to host ICC tournaments in 2024 to 2031 cycle

Pakistan has not hosted an ICC event since 1996 Cricket World Cup final

USA Cricket hoping to become a full ICC member by 2030

Malaysia, Namibia, Oman, Scotland and the UAE also interested in hosting

The US and Pakistan are among 17 member nations to have expressed interest in hosting International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments during the 2024 to 2031 cycle.

Full member ICC nations Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and Zimbabwe have also put themselves forward, as have association nations Malaysia, Namibia, Oman, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The period covers eight men’s white-ball ICC events: two One-Day International (ODI) World Cups, four Twenty World Cups and two Champions Trophies.

Should Pakistan secure hosting duties for one or more of the tournaments, it will be the first time the country has held an ICC event since the 1996 Cricket World Cup final. Since then, security concerns have hampered Pakistan’s prospects of hosting international cricket.

ICC taps Endeavor Streaming for new cricket OTT platform

USA cricket, meanwhile, has ambitions to become a full ICC member by 2030 and views hosting tournaments as a key step on that journey. The organisation has already set out its plan to grow the sport in the States and is set to launch the domestic T20 Major League Cricket competition next year. USA Cricket is also campaigning for the game to be played at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“We are delighted with the response from our members to hosting ICC men's white-ball events post 2023,” said Geoff Allardice, the ICC's acting chief executive.

“This process gives us an opportunity to extend our range of hosts and grow interest in cricket worldwide reaching more fans whilst creating a long-term legacy for the sport.

“Cricket has more than a billion fans around the world and ICC events have a proven track record of bringing significant economic and social benefits for host counties. These events provide hosts with a wonderful opportunity to work closely with local communities to grow the game whilst supporting economic and social development public policy goals.

“We will now move forward to the second phase of the process where members will provide a more detailed proposal before the ICC Board takes decisions on our future hosts later this year.”

Last month, the ICC effectively made a U-turn over the allocation of its global events, deciding that hosts will not be determined through an open bidding process. The ICC board will instead select hosts in the cycle running from 2023.