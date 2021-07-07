Dilip Kumar’s funeral to take place at Juhu qabrastan today

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on July 8. The actor was admitted twice to the hospital over the past few weeks. The news was announced on his official Twitter handle by Faisal Farooqui that read, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him, we return."

Now, it has been informed that his funeral will be conducted in Mumbai today. The actor will be laid to rest at Juhu Qabrastan at 5 pm on July 7, 2021.

Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai.

— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

The actor lost his two brothers to Covid-19 over the course of two weeks, last year. The actor was reportedly not informed about the deaths of his brothers due to his health concerns. He is survived by his wife, Saira Banu.

Dubbed as the tragedy king in Indian cinema for his phenomenal performances, Dilip Kumar acted in over 65 films in his legendary career. Kumar made his acting debut in 1944 with Jwar Bhata. Three years after, the 1947 drama Jugnu opposite Noor Jehan, was the first major hit for Kumar. He was part of the movies like Daag (1954), Devdas (1955), Azaad (1956), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Dastaan (1972), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986). He was last seen in Qila in 1998.

