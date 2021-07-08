Super Series 2021

Super Series After a long off season, the Super Series is ecstatic to announce that the 2021 season will officially begin this weekend (July 9-11) at Shannonville Motorsport Park Ontario.

One of Shannonville’s longest standing series, the Super Series has been a place where any aspiring riders can come test and hone their skills against some of the Ontario’s best. Since the series’ beginning in the 1980s, thousands of riders have raced in the series and now currently in its 5th decade of competition this season is gearing up to be the best one yet.

With three rounds scheduled from July to September, the riders will have many opportunities to showcase their talents. With 11 different classifications taking to the track in 2020, from Sidecars to PRO Superbike the Super Series has something to offer for every rider and fan alike.

This weekend, in front of a limited number of spectators, 14 classes will take to the track. The Super Series is happy to host members of the VRRA for their opening round and the vintage P1, P2 and P3L classes have been added for the first round.

“This season, we are so delighted to welcome all the riders back to Shannonville for another great year of Super Series racing and this time, we can finally welcome a number of fans as well,” said Super Series General Manager Dominique Bondar. “Since the beginning of Shannonville back in the 70s, the track has always been a thriving place for motorcycle racing and such a great spectator event. We excitedly await the opening green flag of the season, and a safe start to the 2021 campaign.”

The full 2021 season will be as follows:

July 9-11 – Long Track

August 20-22- Nelson Track

September 17-18- Pro Track

All the rounds will be held at Shannonville Motorsport Park and announced by the original track announcer Pat Gonsalves.

He shared: “It will be amazing to return to Shannonville where I announced the first motorcycle road race back in 1976 and for many years after that. I look forward to being the public address voice of the 2021 Super Series and providing racers, family, crews and eventually race fans quality public address announcing of all of the classes”

For more information on the Super Series, please visit super-series.ca for all the competitor information, schedule