More exposure for International cricket

Indian pay-TV broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) has agreed content partnerships with Facebook and Twitter for the men’s national cricket team's upcoming tours of England and Sri Lanka.

The partnership with Facebook will include match highlights from India's three one-day internationals, three Twenty20 international, and five Tests being showcased on Facebook Watch, as well as SPN's own channel.

The partnerships will commence with the first ODI against Sri Lanka on the 18th of July and will continue until the end of the fifth Test match against England, scheduled to get underway 10th September.

For Twitter, SPN will bring content to users in India, including in-match and powerplay highlights via the network's own channel.

Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships, Facebook India, said: “We are positive that bringing the action from the matches will further bolster the conversations and engagement amongst cricket fans from across the globe.”

