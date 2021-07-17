Tokyo bubble under stress

Tokyo 2020 bubble under stress as Thomas Bach reassures hosts

With a week to go until Games begin concerns remain over Covid-19 impact.

Posted: July 16 2021By: Tom King

Fourth athlete tests positive for virus in Tokyo

Public support in Japan for the Games remains low

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has claimed Tokyo 2020 participants pose no risk of spreading Covid-19.

In a meeting with Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, Bach stressed that the strict rules in the Tokyo 2020 playbooks to prevent infections are being enforced and are working.

As Covid-19 cases in the host city continue to rise, the IOC president said the Olympics, will be the "most restricted sports event ever in the world", and the event can be held safely because of various measures to avoid the risk of infection.

But according to Japanese media reports the Olympic 'bubble' to contain athletes and related officials from spreading Covid-19, has already burst.

Tokyo’s state of emergency won’t stop Olympics taking place, says IOC’s John Coates

Japan’s Asahi Shimbun claims procedures to separate people related to the Olympics and the general public are failing.

Citing the arrival of an Olympic delegation from Brazil at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport, the publication reported that some of the Brazilians stopped to take selfies and fist-bumped with other passengers.

Others in the Olympic party have also been recorded by TV cameras taking strolls outside the Olympic Village.

The Tokyo Games organising committee also confirmed on 15th of July that another athlete who arrived in the country less than 14 days ago has tested positive for Covid-19.

Public support in Japan remains low for the postponed Games and medical experts are worried that the games could worsen the pandemic situation in the country.

