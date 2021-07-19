Roll Out In Style With These 7 Best Beach Wagons

The beach is a great place to be but a hard place to get to. If you hate trekking through the sand with two chairs hanging off your back, a cooler in one hand, and a stuffed tote bag in the other, then a beach wagon should be at the top of your shopping list. The best heavy-duty wagons, on average, should carry around 200 pounds of gear, roll (not drag) through soft sand, and make setting up on the shore a breeze. With one of these, the summer relaxation starts the second you step on the sand, no huffing and puffing required.

Ahead, check out eight of the best, time-saving beach wagons currently up for grabs on the web. Summer's far from over and those walks down to the ocean aren't getting any shorter — add one of these wagons to your cart and keep your beach trips chill just as your PTO time intended.

Best Collapsible Beach Wagon

Patio Watcher Collapsible Folding Utility Wagon Cart

Weight: 28.8 pounds

Carrying Capacity: 150 pounds

Although it carries less than the average beach wagon, Patio Watcher's utility cart's best feature is its folding abilities. When you're done, just scrunch it together and it collapses into a mini, easy-to-handle roller cart.

Best Lightweight Beach Wagon

Mac Sport 2-in-1 Outdoor Portable Beach Folding Lounger

Weight: 4 pounds

Carrying Capacity: 225 pounds

Not only is this beach wagon under ten pounds, but it also saves you the trouble of packing an extra beach recliner. For the best-bang for-your-buck purchase, Mac Sports' popular folding lounger is the way to go.

