Pattinama Kerkhove through in Wimbledon qualifications 2022

This article was last updated on June 21, 2022

Pattinama Kerkhove through in Wimbledon qualifications, Lamens eliminated

Lesley Pattinama-Kerkhove has qualified for the second round of the Wimbledon qualifying tournament on Tuesday. The Dutch won in Roehampton in straight sets (6-3 and 6-2) against Lea Boskovic from Croatia, while Suzan Lamens was eliminated.

To reach the main tournament, thirty-year-old Pattinama-Kerkhove (WTA-142) has to win two more matches. In the next round she will face Spain’s Andrea Lázaro García (WTA-201).

Last year, Pattinama-Kerkhove made it to the main tournament at Wimbledon, after which she stunted in the first round against Svetlana Kuznetsova, at the time the number forty in the world. That is also the only time she made it to the second round at a Grand Slam tournament.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lamens lost in the first round of the qualifying tournament. The 22-year-old Dutch lost in two sets (7-5 ​​and 6-1) to Ukrainian Daria Snigur.

In addition to Pattinama-Kerkhove and Lamens, two more Dutch women play in the qualifying tournament: Arianne Hartono and Indy de Vroome. We see Arantxa Rus on the grass courts in London anyway, as number 86 in the world rankings, she is directly qualified for the main tournament.

Three Dutch men sure of main tournament

With the men, Tim van Rijthoven received a wildcard for the main tournament after his historic tournament victory in Rosmalen. Tallon groenpoor (WTA-53) and Botic van de Zandschulp (ATP-26) have been placed directly on the basis of their ranking. Gijs Brouwer, Jelle Sels and Jesper de Jong were eliminated in the qualifying tournament on Monday.

Wimbledon starts Monday and lasts until July 10. Novak Djokovic defends his men’s title. There will be a new winner in the women’s race anyway, because the Australian 2021 winner Ashleigh Barty has retired.