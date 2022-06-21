What is Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 21, 2022

Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program 2022

Nearly half of Canada’s new permanent citizens arrived in Ontario in 2021, with 198,000 new arrivals.

Not surprisingly, Ontario is home to both the nation’s largest metropolis and the country’s largest population. A robust economy, well-developed support networks, and existing immigrant communities drew many people to Ontario.

Through Ontario’s Immigrant Nominee Program, there are nine options for immigrants who want to settle in Ontario (OINP).

Who may be nominated for a provincial post?

With the Ontario Nominee Program (PNP), provinces are able to attract workers who can fill their workforce gaps.

Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) accepts applications for permanent residency from candidates who fulfil particular requirements and have been nominated by a province (IRCC).

For what purpose does Ontario require a Provincial Nomination Program?

Ontario was the latest jurisdiction to implement a PNP in 2007 because of its huge immigrant population. More chances for newcomers to Canada to establish themselves economically inside the province were provided by the implementation of this system, and Ontario now has the flexibility to pick persons who will fit well and fill shortages in the workforce. Except for Quebec and Nunavut, every province and territory in Canada has its own PNP.

Where can you find out what Ontario’s classifications are?

An additional eight provincial immigration routes exist within Ontario’s four categories of provincial nomination; these eight additional provincial immigration routes comprise a total of nine.

Priority for Human Capital is a Steamroller

Express Entry’s human capital priority streams work in tandem with these priority streams.

To be eligible for provincial nomination in Ontario, a person must be eligible for the Federal Skilled Worker Program or the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and demonstrate a desire to settle in the province.

France’s Skilled Workers Class for French-speaking Workers

The French Speaking Skilled Worker Class is available in Ontario for persons who have a high level of proficiency in both of the province’s official languages. Candidates must have a CLB of 7 in French and a 6 in English to be eligible for this programme, which is similar to the FSWP in terms of job experience, education, and evidence of money.

Trades and Labor Stream

Provincial nomination is available to those who qualify for Express Entry under the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP). These are the NOC codes Minor Group 633 or Major Groups 72, 73, or 82, which signify that applicants must have at least a year of experience in their field before being considered for an interview.

Category of Job Offers from Employers

The province can accept an Expression of Interest (EOI) if you are not qualified for the Express Entry programme. Only when applying directly to the provincial government for nomination is an Expression of Interest applicable.

An EOI notifies the Ontario government that you are interested in applying. You may only apply to OINP through one of these routes if you have been invited to do so.

You must fill out an attestation on the same day you submit your EOI, stating that you fit the program’s requirements and that the information you provided in your EOI is accurate. Once you’ve reached this point, you’ll have to wait for an invitation from the province to file for nomination.

An Employer Is Offering a Position: Foreign Workers

This is a route for foreign employees who have received an offer of employment from an Ontario firm while they are outside of Canada.

You must be able to show that you have at least two years of work experience in the same field and that you have an appropriate licence (if applicable).

International Graduates are encouraged to apply for this position.

Candidates who are graduating from international colleges or universities and have secured job offers from a business in Ontario are eligible to apply in this stream.

NOCs 0, A, or B must apply to the position. The following are the educational requirements:

at least two years to finish if you study full time, or a degree, diploma or certificate that takes one year to complete if you study full time and require a completed degree as an entry condition.

Careers in High Demand, as Advertised by the Employer

Nominations are open to skilled employees with NOC C or D experience, whether they are Canadians or foreigners, providing they have sufficient experience in occupations in Ontario that urgently require more workers. Depending on whether the position is located within or outside of the Greater Toronto Area, the vocations vary somewhat (GTA).

Anywhere in Ontario, including the GTA, you may apply for these jobs:

Aides in patient care, orderlies, and other members of the patient care team (NOC 3413)

Housekeepers are not included in the NOC 4412 category of home support employees.

NOC 7441 — Installers and service providers for residential and commercial properties

Transportation truck drivers, NOC 7511

No. OC 7521 — Operators of Heavy Equipment (except crane)

Construction trades aids and labourers are covered under NOC 7611.

NOC 8431 – agricultural labourers of all kinds.

Nursery and greenhouse employees are covered by NOC 8432.

In the NOC 8611, harvesting labourers

Meat and poultry processors, butchers, and allied occupations are covered under NOC 9462.

Only candidates with employment offers outside of the Greater Toronto Area are eligible for these professions.

Mineral and metal processing equipment operators are included under NAICS code 9411.

NEC code 9416 is for operators of metalworking and forging machines.

Operators of machining tools

NOC 9418 – Operators of Machines for the Production of Other Metal Products

Plant equipment operators are covered by the NOC 9421.

Operators of plastics processing machines, National Occupational Code (NOC) 9422

Operators of woodworking machines – NOC 9437

Industrial sewing machine operators are covered under NOC 9446.

Food, beverage, and allied goods processing: NOC 9461 – process control and machine operators

Inspecting and testing of electronic components and systems: National Organization Code (NOC) 9523

Assembly and inspection of mechanical components are covered under NOC 9526

Metal finishing process operators (NOC 9536) in the industrial painting and coating trades

Assembly, finishing and inspection workers for other items are covered under NOC 9537.

Master’s and Ph.D.

The latter two programmes are geared toward master’s and PhD candidates who have completed their studies at an Ontario university and intend to remain in the province after graduation. A minimum of one year of full-time study at an Ontario institution qualifies students for the Masters Graduate Stream. Students pursuing a PhD in Ontario are required to do so for a minimum of two years. Each stream requires a one-year residency requirement in Ontario for both candidates.

Categorized as Entrepreneur

It’s a little more complicated in the Entrepreneur category. To be considered for this position, candidates must submit an EOI, but if selected, they must go through an interview process that includes both a performance agreement and an obligatory appearance. In the event that they are approved, they will be given a temporary work permission to enter Canada, and they will have 20 months from the time they arrive to put their business plan into action and submit it for final approval. You will be requested to provide paperwork proving your eligibility for permanent residency if you have completed the business conditions.

Conclusion

Over 93% of newly arrived immigrants remain in Ontario. When newcomers arrive in a province, PNPs like OINP can help them develop their businesses, which in turn helps the province. Nearly 9,000 invitations to file for provincial nomination were issued by Ontario in 2021, and this figure is expected to be met or exceeded in 2022.