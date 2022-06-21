Largest strike shuts down British railways 2020

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 21, 2022

Largest strike in 30 years shuts down British railways

A 7 percent salary raise is being demanded by the unions to compensate for the increased cost of living. Less than 3 percent is the limit employers are willing to go to in terms of layoffs.

Rising living costs in the UK are fueling the tension. Because of Brexit, Ukraine war-related energy limitations, and the corona pandemic’s supply and labour difficulties, the British people are feeling the pinch now more than ever. For the first time since the 1980s, inflation is on track to hit 11 percent this year.

There is a risk of inflation if salary increases are too substantial, according to the Johnson administration’s advice. Even while the prime minister acknowledges that railway workers deserve a decent salary, she insists on a rise that is “proportional and balanced.”

According to Johnson, “It is time for a pragmatic compromise, which is good for both the British people and the railway personnel.” As a result of this strike, commuters are fleeing the area, which has a negative impact on companies and communities across the country.

Summer is a season of unhappiness.

Strikes are also imminent in other industries, despite Johnson’s plea, such as education, health care, and waste management. As a harbinger of Labor Prime Minister Callaghan’s downfall in the late 1970s, Britain’s press is even predicting a disgruntled summer.

In order to avoid a total disruption of the country’s transportation system, Transport Minister Shapps is doing all in his power. When train employees go on strike, they will be required to run on a minimal timetable until the law can be amended.