Justin Bieber Health Problems

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 21, 2022

Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Health Problems Covid-related?

It’s kinda funny how quickly the anti-vaxxers jumped on the idea that Justin Bieber Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome facial paralysis might have been caused by the Covid vaccine – along with his wife Hailey’s mini-stroke a few months ago. Not true. It so happens the at the Biebers are anti-vaxxers themselves, and both already have HAD Covid, according to Roger Friedman. Naturally that leads to the possibility that it’s actually the COVID virus that caused the young couple to suffer from uncommon illnesses that typically only afflict people over 60. (long covid?) Something to consider…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA – The Biebers on June 3