A Rare Sighting: Justin Bieber In A Suit!

It’s amazing that Justin Bieber met with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte in Paris (for some unknown reason) and he did NOT wear his usual uniform – a Drew (his own label) hoodie and sweatpants. These pics would have been a nice advertisement for his brand, but Justin opted for a suit. How long has it been since we saw him in a SUIT? We could have done without those big ugly sneakers, but let’s face it- all eyes were upon Hailey Bieber anyway. Justin IS French-Canadian, so maybe he spoke French with the President. SO glad he chopped off those awful dreadlocks/braids before he went to France…

