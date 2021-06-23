Himesh Reshammiya to compose music for Deol family starrer Apne 2

Actors Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol starrer Apne 2, helmed by Anil Sharma, will go on floors around September. The film will be the sequel to the iconic film Apne. The shoot of the film was all set to go on floors in March this year. However, with the second wave of Covid-19, the plans got delayed. The makers of the film were planning to shoot in a massive set up in London and Punjab

Apne, released in 2007, had the title track composed by Himesh Reshammiya. According to a tabloid, Anil Sharma accepts the fact that music played a pivotal role in the success of Apne and confirms that Himesh Reshammiya only will be composing the music for Apne 2 as well.

It’s the first time that Anil Sharma is making a sequel and said that Apne 2 is a very emotional story, which will find a place in heart of the people. He also said that he will try his best to make it better than the prequel.

