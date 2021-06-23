David Arquette Quit Wrestling – Back To Movies

David Arquette turned up at the premier of Lansky looking like a slightly shady businessman, and not the “pro-wrestler” that he’s been calling himself lately. In fact, David has officially retired from wrestling just in time to promote his new Scream 5 movie. It was debatable whether Scream 5 would ever make it to the screen because director Wes Craven died and producer Harvey Weinstein went to prison. But somehow they managed to pull it together during the pandemic, and the original stars -David, Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, etc, came back and Jack Quaid (Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid’s son) has been added. Scream 5 is coming out this January. Meanwhile, the nightclub David co-owns, Bootsy Bellows, is gearing up for a hot summer.

