The Oscar Slap Is Now A Work Of Art

April 16, 2022 Janet Charlton Uncategorized 0
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on April 16, 2022

The Oscar Slap Is Now A Work Of Art

THAT didn’t take long! An artist in Berlin was SO taken with Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars that he created a mural of the event in the art installation area of Mauerpark in the city. Park visitors are loving the selfie opportunities…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.


You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Share with friends

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*