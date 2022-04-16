The Oscar Slap Is Now A Work Of Art

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on April 16, 2022

THAT didn’t take long! An artist in Berlin was SO taken with Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars that he created a mural of the event in the art installation area of Mauerpark in the city. Park visitors are loving the selfie opportunities…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

