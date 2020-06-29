Measuring COVID-19 Deaths Among the Elderly in the OECD

A new analysis by the Canadian Institute for Health Information looks at one key aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic that has received some coverage from the mainstream media; deaths among the world's most elderly and vulnerable population. In the study, the authors examined statistics for 16 of the world's most advanced economies (i.e. the OECD nations), focussing on three key areas; cases and deaths, baseline health system characteristics and policy responses. The authors note that there are some limitations to the study when it comes to international comparisons due to differences in COVID-19 testing regimes and reporting practices as well as how each nation defines long-term care (LTC). Here are the key findings with statistics being current to May 25, 2020.
Let's open this posting with this table showing both the number of COVID-19 deaths per million population and the number of COVID-19-related deaths in long-term care per million population:
Here is a list of nations showing the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths among long-term care residents that occurred in each nation:
Australia – 67 cases, 28 deaths
Austria – 788 cases, 119 deaths
Belgium – 8,746 cases, 4,616 deaths
Canada – 15,063 cases, 5,324 deaths
France – 73,435 cases, 13,539 deaths
Germany – 14, 128 cases, 2,835 deaths
Hungary – 172 cases, 33 deaths
Ireland – 5,698 cases, 897 deaths
Israel – 407 cases, 163 deaths
Italy – 30,012 cases, 10,629 deaths (data from 52 percent of LTC facilities in Italy)
Netherlands – 3,543 cases, 853 deaths
Norway – 163 cases, 136 deaths
Portugal – 658 cases, 327 deaths
Slovenia – 276 cases, 10 deaths
Spain – 29,516 cases, 17,730 deaths
United Kingdom – 191,138 cases, 10,102 deaths
United States – 150,000 cases, 30,000 deaths
Here is a list of nations with the percentage of COVID-19 deaths among long-term care residents as a percentage of all COVID 19 deaths for each nation:
Australia – 27.5 percent
Austria – 18.6 percent
Belgium – 49.6 percent
Canada – 81.1 percent
France – 47.7 percent
Germany – 34.1 percent
Hungary – 6.6 percent
Ireland – 55.9 percent
Israel – 58.2 percent
Italy – 32.3 percent
Netherlands – 14.6 percent
Norway – 57.9 percent
OECD Average – 42 percent
Portugal – 24.65 percent
Slovenia – 9.4 percent
Spain – 66.1 percent
United Kingdom – 27.4 percent
United States – 31.0 percent
As you can see, Canada had, by a wide margin, the highest proportion of COVID-19 deaths occurring in long-term care. This is significantly higher than its OECD peers which had an average of 42 percent of COVID-19 deaths occurring in long-term care residences. In part, Canada's elevated level of deaths in its long-term care residences is due to the fact that Canada's LTC population tends to be older than other nations with 74 percent of residents being over the age of 80 years.
Let's look at two other interesting aspects of long-term care which partially explains why certain nations have such a high percentage of LTC deaths:
1.) Nursing aides, personal support workers per 100 LTC residents aged 65 and older and the type of funding in LTC:
Australia – 4.9 – private – user fees
Austria – N/A – public – insurance
Belgium – N/A – public – insurance
Canada – 2.3 – mixed public/private
France – N/A – private – user fees
Germany – 2.4 – public – insurance
Hungary – 0.2 – public – insurance
Ireland – 2.9 – mixed public/private
Israel – 9.7 – mixed public/private
Italy – N/A – mixed public/private
Netherlands – 5.6 – public – insurance
Norway – 8.6 – mixed public/private
Portugal – 0.5 – mixed public/private
Slovenia – 1.1 – public – insurance
Spain – N/A – mixed public/private
United Kingdom – 1.2 – private – user fees
United States – 4.0 – private – user fees
In general, nations with a higher number of nursing and support staff and centralized regulation and organization of long-term care had lower numbers of COVID-19 cases and related deaths.
Another aspect that influenced COVID-19 infection and COVID-19-associated death rates in long-term care facilities was the date on which there was enforced restriction of visitors to LTC:
Australia – March 18
Austria – March 5
Belgium – N/A
Canada – March 17
France – March 11
Germany – April 2
Hungary – N/A
Ireland – March 27
Israel – March 10
Italy – N/A
Netherlands – March 19
Norway – N/A
Portugal – March 20
Slovenia – March 10
Spain – March 20
United Kingdom – N/A
United States – N/A
These statistics, particularly in the case of Canada, point to systemic problems of understaffing issues, particularly in the nation's private sector long-term care facilities. Rather than focussing on the raw numbers of COVID-infections and deaths, it would appear that the world's media would be better serving the public need by pointing out the obvious flaws in the model of care that is provided to each nation's oldest citizens.
