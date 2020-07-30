YouTube Censoring the COVID-19 Narrative

With the Big Tech Congressional antitrust hearing taking place in the hallowed halls of Washington, a fine example of how the technology monopoly is controlling a key part of the global narrative is timely. In this posting, we will take a look at how Google/YouTube is handling its responsibility to its stakeholders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we all know, Google's YouTube has increasingly become a heavily censored platform in which dissenting views are not permitted. By controlling the COVID-19 narrative, Google has essentially white-washed any views that go against those promoted by governments, the mainstream media and the World Health Organization (aka The Bill and Melinda Gates Health Organization).

Here is a list of what is "verboten" under the guise of protecting the unwashed masses from ourselves:

"YouTube doesn't allow content about COVID-19 that poses a serious risk of egregious harm.

YouTube doesn't allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) or local health authorities’ medical information about COVID-19. This is limited to content that contradicts WHO or local health authorities’ guidance on:

Treatment

Prevention

Diagnostic

Transmission"

Here is what Google terms as "misinformation":

"1.) "Treatment Misinformation: Discourages someone from seeking medical treatment by encouraging the use of cures or remedies to treat COVID-19.

a.) Claims that COVID-19 doesn’t exist or that people do not die from it

b.) Content that encourages the use of home remedies in place of medical treatment such as consulting a doctor or going to the hospital

c.) Content that encourages the use of prayer or rituals in place of medical treatment

d.) Content that claims that a vaccine for coronavirus is available or that there’s a guaranteed cure

e.) Content that claims that any currently-available medicine prevents you from getting the coronavirus

f.) Other content that discourages people from consulting a medical professional or seeking medical advice

2.) Prevention Misinformation: Content that promotes prevention methods that contradict WHO or local health authorities.

3.) Diagnostic Misinformation: Content that promotes diagnostic methods that contradict WHO or local health authorities.

4.) Transmission Misinformation: Content that promotes transmission information that contradicts WHO or local health authorities.

a.) Content that claims that COVID-19 is not caused by a viral infection

b.) Content that claims COVID-19 is not contagious

c.) Content that claims that COVID-19 cannot spread in certain climates or geographies

d.) Content that claims that any group or individual has guaranteed immunity to the virus or cannot transmit the virus

e.) Content that disputes the efficacy of WHO or local health authorities’ guidance on physical distancing or self-isolation measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19"

Let's look at some more specific examples of what is not allowed on YouTube when it comes to furthering the discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic:

"1.) Denial that COVID-19 exists

2.) Claims that people have not died from COVID-19

3.) Claims that there’s a guaranteed vaccine for COVID-19

4.) Claims that a specific treatment or medicine is a guaranteed cure for COVID-19

5.) Claims that certain people have immunity to COVID-19 due to their race or nationality

6.) Encouraging taking home remedies instead of getting medical treatment when sick

7.)Discouraging people from consulting a medical professional if they’re sick

8.) Content that claims that holding your breath can be used as a diagnostic test for COVID-19

9.) Videos alleging that if you avoid Asian food, you won’t get the coronavirus

10.) Videos alleging that setting off fireworks can clean the air of the virus

11.) Claims that COVID-19 is caused by radiation from 5G networks

12.) Videos alleging that the COVID-19 test is the cause of the virus

13.)Claims that countries with hot climates will not experience the spread of the virus

14.) Videos alleging that social distancing and self-isolation are not effective in reducing the spread of the virus"

But, apparently it's okay with Google if the World Health Organization and government health officials clearly change their minds on how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads, the effectiveness and use of masks and other issues that have morphed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, Google provides itself with an "out" by stating that YouTube's policies on COVID-19 are subject to change in response to changes to global or local health authorities' guidance on the virus. Sadly, if you've already been banned by YouTube, it's just too bad for you even though your original thesis may turn out to be correct.

This begs the question; how many virologists, epidemiologists and vaccinologists does YouTube have on staff and what individuals (Bill Gates?) and organizations (WHO?) are sponsoring them?

Should YouTube's COVID-19 Medical Misinformation Policy happen to disappear, here is a screen capture showing the policy in its entirety:

Censorship – it's alive and well and living in Mountain View, California. The truth is AWOL.

