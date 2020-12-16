The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and Human Lab Rats

With the United States Food and Drug Administration now having granted Pfizer- BioNTech an Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 BNT162b2 vaccine as shown here:

…the mainstream media and politicians are practically giddy at the thoughts of Americans (and others) lining up to get vaccinated.

Here is the FDA's justification for their emergency use approval of the Pfizer vaccine:

Note that the FDA believes that the Pfizer vaccine " may be effective" and that one of the reasons for the FDA's approval is that there are "no adequate, approved and available alternatives". This sounds like rather weak reasoning to me.

But, wait a moment. Deeply buried in the fine print of the FDA's letter to Pfizer, we find this interesting "Condition of Authorization":

In other words, Pfizer has not tested the BNT162b2 vaccine on the following groups of people:

1.) pregnant women (to put this into context, in 2018, there were 3,791,712 births in the United States)

2.) immunocompromised individuals (examples include those with AIDS/HIV, those undergoing certain cancer treatments that result in immune system suppression, rheumatoid arthritis, Type 1 diabetes, smoking, age).

3.) individuals with certain comorbidities (COPD, obesity, heart conditions, Type 2 diabetes).

As a condition of its emergency approval, the FDA has ordered Pfizer to conduct post-authorization, large scale tests on these groups with an active comparator (i.e. a placebo).

To summarize, individuals that are considering the Pfizer vaccine should realize that they are getting an experimental vaccine and are unknowingly participating in a study looking for adverse events related to the BNT162b2 vaccine, particularly if they are pregnant, planning to get pregnant, have a condition that . The useless eaters have all just become Pfizer's lab rats in what is perhaps the world's largest medical experiment simply because of the unprecedented haste in which this unprecedented vaccine has been brought to market.

