Herd Immunity and How the World Health Organization is Altering the COVID-19 Narrative

With the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines taking place around the world in an effort to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and provide vaccine-induced immunity, as the group taking the lead role in the response to the pandemic, the World Health Organization's responsible for driving the narrative.

That said and given that it is a very important concept during the COVID-19 pandemic, let's look at how the World Health Organization described "herd immunity" on June 9, 2020 as shown on this screen capture sourced from the Wayback Machine:

Here is the key phrase from the June 9, 2020 definition:

"Herd immunity is the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection. "

Now, let's look at the World Health Organization's current definition of herd immunity from a screenshot of the organization's website on October 15, 2020:

According to the new definition of herd immunity, it can only exist "when a high percentage of the population is vaccinated" and canno t be achieved by "exposing us to it (a virus)". Basically, the World Health Organization is telling us that science has changed since June 2020 and that two hundred thousand years of homo sapiens evolution and its impact on the human immune system have been for naught. According to the organization, the only way to achieve herd immunity is through the administration of a vaccine since only vaccines can train our immune systems, not exposure to a virus.

Given that the World Health Organization receives hundreds of millions of dollars annually from Bill Gates, the world's foremost proponent of vaccines and the world's foremost untrained expert on vaccinology and epidemiology as shown here:

…one might almost think that there is an agenda at play during the COVID-19 pandemic and that the World Health Organization has been bought and paid for. And let's not forget that there has never been a vaccine that caused any harm to the human race (sarcasm intended).

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results