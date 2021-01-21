Deadly Adverse Events Linked to the COVID-19 Vaccines in the United States

Under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System or VAERS, Americans can gain insight into the potential "adverse events" related to administration of the COVID-19 vaccines. In this posting, I want to summarize the deaths that have occurred, the date of death and and how long after vaccination the deaths took place and whether the descendent had allergies.

As background, VAERS was established in 1990 as quoted here:

VAERS has seven objectives, all of which seem important given that the nRNA vaccines for COVID-19 are entirely unprecedented in vaccine history:

1.) Detect new, unusual, or rare vaccine adverse events;

2.) Monitor increases in known adverse events;

3.) Identify potential patient risk factors for particular types of adverse events;

4.) Assess the safety of newly licensed vaccines;

5.) Determine and address possible reporting clusters (e.g., suspected localized [temporally or geographically] or product-/batch-/lot-specific adverse event reporting);

6.) Recognize persistent safe-use problems and administration errors;

7.) Provide a national safety monitoring system that extends to the entire general population for response to public health emergencies, such as a large-scale pandemic influenza vaccination program.

It is important to note that VAERS is entirely voluntary; this means that all adverse events are not necessarily reported to the VAERS database. It also does not mean that the adverse events that are reported were caused by a vaccine, in this case, the COVID-19 vaccines.

Here is a video showing how VAERS works:

Here is a video showing how one would report possible vaccine-related adverse events to VAERS:

Now, let's look at the most recent data release (current to January 8, 2021) from VAERS showing only the reports of the 41 deaths that may be related to vaccination with a COVID-19 vaccine:

As you can see, ages of the dead individuals range from 39 years to 104 years with 12 individuals being under the age of 70. Of the total, 26 individuals had either no allergies or no known allergies that were reported. In total, 520 individuals are currently listed on the VAERS database, reporting a very wide range of adviser symptoms that may be related to administration of the COVID-19 vaccines. These range from anaphylaxis (12) to facial paralysis (7) and a myriad of other symptoms.

There is one death that may be linked to the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines that should concern many people:

This is particularly interesting given that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that are being used in the United States and most of the rest of the world were not tested on pregnant women, lactating women or women who planned to become pregnant.

Here is a link to the entire data set should you happen to be interested.

I hope to keep this posting up to date with the latest releases from VAERS once per week so that my readers can follow the adverse events that may be related to administration of the COVID-19 vaccines.

