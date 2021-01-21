Hrithik Roshan sings ‘Senorita’ along with fans as he joins a Twitter thread completing the lyrics of the song

One of India's most loved and successful superstar, Hrithik Roshan has given out a lot of memorable performances throughout the span of his career. One of his performances that can be counted as evergreen, will be his character of 'Kabir' in the movie, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Recently, the actor responded to an ongoing twitter thread, and with his fans, sang along the most loved song, 'Senorita' from ZNMD. Replying to his fans, and continuing the song, Hrithik writes,:" Jo bhi pal beeta

Hey senorita

Har pal tumne hai dil jeeta

Bas itni si toh baat hai ????????????????"

Jo bhi pal beeta

Hey senorita

Har pal tumne hai dil jeeta

Bas itni si toh baat hai ????????????????

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 19, 2021

This fun banter between Hrithik and his fans, certainly broke the internet and made us all back to the times of ZNMD.

On the work front, Hrithik recently announced his next film 'Fighter', alongside Deepika Padukone, which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan gives lessons on ‘Daddy Cool’ as he goes on a bike ride with his sons

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results